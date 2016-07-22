July 22 Ironshore Inc

* Files For Ipo Of Upto $100 Mln - Sec filing

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* Ironshore inc BofA Merrill lynch, citigroup, j.p. Morgan and ubs investment bank are underwriters to ipo

* In ipo, selling shareholders are selling the ordinary shares and will receive all of proceeds Source text : bit.ly/2aBoScs (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)