BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 (Reuters) -
* Aeon co ltd. Says to dramatically expand specialty store operations in Malaysia - Nikkei
* Aeon Co Ltd will also consider opening Malaysian branches of Japanese group companies' pet shops, sporting goods stores and gyms - Nikkei
* Aeon Co Ltd now wants to triple malaysian specialty shops to 150 or more in the next three years- Nikkei
* Aeon Co Ltd is looking to open drugstore next month at group shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur under new tie-up with Qualitas Medical Group - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/29U6t99) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
