* Aeon co ltd. Says to dramatically expand specialty store operations in Malaysia - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd will also consider opening Malaysian branches of Japanese group companies' pet shops, sporting goods stores and gyms - Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd now wants to triple malaysian specialty shops to 150 or more in the next three years- Nikkei

* Aeon Co Ltd is looking to open drugstore next month at group shopping mall near Kuala Lumpur under new tie-up with Qualitas Medical Group - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/29U6t99)