BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Lucas Energy Inc
* Says anticipates that by end of its q2 of fiscal 2017, it will close its pending acquisition of assets from various sellers
* Operating under going concern since December 31, 2014, which corresponded with collapse in crude oil prices that began in June 2014
* Lucas energy discloses auditor's going concern opinion on 2016 financials and receipt of notice from nyse market
* Says in consideration for acquisition of assets, company will issue approximately 13 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.