Visa row overshadows Iranian investment drive and plane deals
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
July 22 Fitch
* Fitch applies criteria changes to Andorra's ratings
* Downgraded Andorra's short-term foreign currency (stfc) idr to 'f3' from 'f2' Source text for Eikon: )
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.