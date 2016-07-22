BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc. Announces restart of Nisku l2l pool
* Continues to be "financially well-positioned, with existing positive working capital and no debt"
* Ironhorse oil & gas says pool has been shut in since January 2016 due to uneconomic conditions and in order to preserve value of Ironhorse's reserves
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc says operator has advised production from pool was restarted without incident
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level
* Anticipates pool will remain on production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.