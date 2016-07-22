BRIEF-Fitbit to cut 6 percent of its workforce
* Fitbit Inc says for full-year 2016, fitbit expects annual revenue growth to be approximately 17pct from previous forecasted growth of 25pct to 26pct
July 22 Vbi Vaccines Inc :
* VBI Vaccines Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fitbit Inc says for full-year 2016, fitbit expects annual revenue growth to be approximately 17pct from previous forecasted growth of 25pct to 26pct
* Social Reality reports preliminary unaudited operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc estimated fourth-quarter revenue below its own forecast and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce after a weaker-than-expected holiday quarter.