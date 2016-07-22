BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 22 Steris Plc :
* Effective July 22, co has acquired Medisafe Holdings Ltd for approximately £27 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
