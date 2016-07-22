July 22 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* On July 22 Brookfield and Appaloosa entered into letter agreement - SEC filing

* Letter agreement contemplates that Brookfield, Appaloosa intend to sign agreement to act as joint bidders for potential purchase of SUNE's shares of Terraform