July 22 Jernigan Capital

* Jernigan capital arranges a note sales

* Executed term sheets with 2 commercial banks for sale of senior participations/a notes on 5 of co's self-storage development investments

* Jernigan capital inc says proceeds to company from a note sales will be approximately $18.6 million

* Jernigan capital inc says each a note will have a term of 3 years from initial issuance