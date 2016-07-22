July 22 Weatherford International Plc :

* Modified existing senior revolving credit facility to make minor changes to certain terms - SEC filing

* Co and its units entered into amendment no. 1 to amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

* Modified senior revolving credit facility to permit lenders to add up to a maximum of $250 million in additional commitments