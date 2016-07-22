July 22 (Reuters) -

* Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei

* Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling to hedge against possible fallout involving Britain's vote to leave EU - Nikkei

* Mizuho will augment functions at its Dutch arm and give unit new moniker that reflects wider European perspective, possibly by end of 2016 - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to reorganize more eurozone locations under MUFG Bank (Europe) - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29Zj4JB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)