BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
July 22 (Reuters) -
* Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling operations in Europe - Nikkei
* Mizuho Financial Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are reshuffling to hedge against possible fallout involving Britain's vote to leave EU - Nikkei
* Mizuho will augment functions at its Dutch arm and give unit new moniker that reflects wider European perspective, possibly by end of 2016 - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group plans to reorganize more eurozone locations under MUFG Bank (Europe) - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29Zj4JB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.