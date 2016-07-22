July 22 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :

* In addition, will issue 1 million shares of its stock to securities class action fund with a value of approximately $16.0 million

* On July 18, 2016, company entered into a definitive settlement agreement with derivative defendants - SEC filing

* Will give $26.0 million to settlement fund to be used to compensate those who bought co's shares during Feb 22, 2012 to feb 27, 2015