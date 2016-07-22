July 22 Halcon Resources Corp :

* Provided an update on its restructuring plans as well as an update on its Q2 earnings timing

* Says postponed reporting its Q2 earnings and filing its form 10-Q to a date no later than August 9, 2016

* Solicitation led to obtaining necessary threshold consent levels from affected stakeholders required to consummate chapter 11 filing

* On july 20, 2016, Halcón completed a 30-day solicitation seeking support for restructuring plan from affected stakeholders

* On july 20, 2016, Halcón completed a 30-day solicitation seeking support for restructuring plan from affected stakeholders

* Reached deal with certain holders of 8.625%, 12.0% 2nd lien notes due 2020 and 2022 regarding certain amendments to 2l note indentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)