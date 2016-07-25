BRIEF-India proposes to amend RBI act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding
Feb 1 India's finance minister said on Wednesday he proposed to amend the central bank's act for issue of electoral bonds for political funding.
July 25 Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc :
* HY ended June 30, 2016 net interest income of 417.9 million naira versus 414.2 million naira yeaer ago
* HY profit before tax of 46.9 million naira versus 57.8 million naira year ago
* Says no dividend was proposed for the peroid (2015-nil) Source: bit.ly/2a6L2RY Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 1 -11.9 55.1 -87.0 ^January 31 -302.5 118.2 132.3 January 26 364.9 -196.0 -214.8 January 25 2
* Said on Tuesday that Cyprus-based Hlamata Holdings Limited raises its stake in the company to 51.08 pct from 42.93 pct