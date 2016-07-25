UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Hochdorf Holding AG
* Forward integration with Pharmalys Laboratories SA under examination
* Hochdorf Holding previously announced integration of downstream stages of value creation stream as one of its strategic aims, particularly for international market
* In area of baby care there is now mutual interest with Pharmalys Laboratories SA in pursuing an integration with Hochdorf Group
* A memorandum of understanding has been signed to this effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources