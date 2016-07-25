July 25 MDxHealth SA :

* MDxhealth and Cerba Healthcare announce collaboration agreement for SelectMDx commercialization

* Collaboration agreement to bring MDxHealth's SelectMDx for prostate cancer test to urology practitioners in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

* Under the terms of this two-year agreement, Cerba Healthcare Belgium will offer the SelectMDx test through its laboratory network in France, Belgium and Luxembourg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)