BRIEF-Ambu Q1 EBIT up at DKK 65 million, FY outlook raised
* Q1 2016/17 revenue 512 million Danish crowns ($74.24 million) versus 462 million crowns year ago
July 25 Sartorius AG
* Says group sales revenue for full year is now projected to increase by about 15% to 18% in constant currencies
* Says group's underlying ebitda margin is now expected to increase to about 25.0% compared with year-earlier figure of 23.6% (previous guidance: around +1 percentage point)
* Says H1 adj net profit for group rose sharply by 30.4% from 47.8 million euros to 62.4 million euros
* Says in first half of 2016, sartorius increased its sales revenue by 18.7% (reported: 16.8%) in constant currencies from 535.3 million euros to 625.4
* Says underlying EBITDA rose in first half by 26.6% to 153.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Has entered an agreement for services with global Contract Research Organization (CRO) parexel for implementation of conduct study Source text for Eikon: