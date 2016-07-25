BRIEF-Ambu Q1 EBIT up at DKK 65 million, FY outlook raised
* Q1 2016/17 revenue 512 million Danish crowns ($74.24 million) versus 462 million crowns year ago
July 25 Medigene AG :
* Medigene expands TCR platform technology with US patent for method for identification of CD4+ T cell antigens
* Patent covers a rapid and efficient method for identifying tumor-specific antigens
* Expected to facilitate use of neoantigens in personalized T-cell therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 2016/17 revenue 512 million Danish crowns ($74.24 million) versus 462 million crowns year ago
* Says it repurchased 2,000 shares for 2.7 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Has entered an agreement for services with global Contract Research Organization (CRO) parexel for implementation of conduct study Source text for Eikon: