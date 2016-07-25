BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
July 25 Julius Baer
* CFO says on track to hit target cost savings targets -media call
* CEO says expect recruitment drive to last another few months, there's a chance new hires will be higher than the 200 announced for H1
* CEO says doesn't think Brexit will fundamentally change role of London as financial center for the wealthy
* CEO says bank hasn't started to scale back investments in UK, still trying to understand how Brexit will pan out
* CFO says convinced can hit net new money target in each single year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 1 Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* Board approved acceptance of resignation of benjamin m. Bitanga as chairman