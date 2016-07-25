BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
July 25 Cofinimmo SA :
* Recently signed new commitments for 25 million euros ($27.44 million) in healthcare real estate, the segment that ranks first in its portfolio
* On July 22, the Cofinimmo group acquired the Seniorenresidenz Calau, a nursing home in Germany, located in Calau, in the Brandenburg region
* A 'double net' lease contract was signed for a fixed period of 25 years, with a five-year extension option
* The investment value stands at 9.1 million euros and the gross initial rental yield at 6.14 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ajRc40 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
LONDON, Feb 1 Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* Board approved acceptance of resignation of benjamin m. Bitanga as chairman