Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 25 Ericsson
* Ericsson's Vestberg steps down - search for new CEO initiated
* Hans Vestberg steps down as President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Ericsson with immediate effect
* Ericsson says Jan Frykhammar takes on role as CEO until search is successfully completed
* Says Carl Cellander is appointed acting CFO
* Says the search process will comprise both internal and external candidates
* Vestberg will be available to support the Board and management during his term of notice of six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)