July 25 Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Fonciere Des Regions and Assurances Du Crédit Mutuel sign agreement for development of new Village Club Med in Samoëns-Morillon

* Investment of 96 million euros ($105.33 million) shared equally between Foncière Des Régions and Assurances Du Crédit Mutuel Source text: bit.ly/2apevcr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)