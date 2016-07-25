July 25 Binckbank NV :

* Binckbank on track with its new strategy second quarter result in line with expectations

* H1 total income from operating activities 72.2 million euros versus 89.6 million euros year ago

* Ended first six months of 2016 with adjusted net profit of 16.2 million euros ($17.78 million)

* Interim dividend is set at 0.04 euro per share

* Capital ratio of 36.3 pct

* On 15 July 2016 Binckbank acquired a portfolio of dutch residential mortgages worth 340 million euros of Obvion