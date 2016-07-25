BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
July 25 Horus AG :
* H1 profit from ordinary activities (before amortization and reversals) in the amount of 118,000 euros ($129,457.80)(H1. 2015 279 thousand euros)
* H1 loss before tax of 27,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 1 Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* Board approved acceptance of resignation of benjamin m. Bitanga as chairman