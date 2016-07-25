MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
July 25 Cranswick Plc
* Group has made a positive start to current financial year
* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2016 was 11% ahead of same period last year, driven by strong volume growth
* Board is confident in both prospects for current financial year and continued long term success and development of business
* Announces sale of group's sandwich business, Sandwich Factory Holdings, to Greencore for £15 million
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Stock investors could have at least one less worry in the next earnings period: the suddenly limp U.S. dollar.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.