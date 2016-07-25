July 25 Arrowhead Properties Ltd

* Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited

* Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction

* Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira

* Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: