July 25 Abbvie Inc

* CHMP grants positive opinion for shorter treatment duration with Abbvie's VIEKIRAX (ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir tablets) for patients with genotype 4 chronic hepatitis C with compensated cirrhosis (child-pugh a)

* Says VIEKIRAX with RBV is currently approved in European Union for GT4 patients with compensated cirrhosis for 24 weeks