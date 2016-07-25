July 25 Hiscox Ltd

* "We haven't decided on anywhere yet, there are 10 countries where we could possibly set up" new EU-based insurance company - CEO

* "We've begun a project and we'll decide by the end of Q1 next year what we're going to do" - CEO

* "Given our prime minister Theresa May's caution on activating clause 50, we don't feel like we have to make a decision immediately" - CEO