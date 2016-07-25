BRIEF-India to introduce legislation changes for confiscate assets of economic offenders
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday legislation changes to confiscate assets of economic offenders will be introduced.
July 25 C & I Leasing Plc :
* HY ended June 2016 revenue of 8.73 billion naira versus 9.69 billion naira year ago
* HY ended June 2016 profit before tax of 176.7 million naira versus 409.7 million naira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday legislation changes to confiscate assets of economic offenders will be introduced.
* Higher customer demand for risk management helped results (Adds details, background)
Feb 1 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2017 Jul 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.60 12.23 Net 4.68 3.55 Div 2,855 yen 2,7