July 25 TerraForm Power Inc:

* TerraForm Power Inc announces adoption of stockholder protection rights agreement

* Record date to determine which stockholders are entitled to receive rights is August 4, 2016.

* Board of directors declared a dividend of one right on each outstanding share of company's class A common stock

* Rights agreement was adopted in response to potential sale of a significant equity stake in TerraForm Power by SunEdison

* TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, SunEdison working together to explore potential "value creating options" for SunEdison's interests

* Rights agreement adopted in response to accumulation of TerraForm Power class A shares by entities affiliated with Brookfield Asset Management

* "Rights agreement does not in any way weaken TerraForm power's financial strength or interfere with its business plans"

* Sets trigger for stockholder rights plan at 15 percent

* Issuance of rights has no dilutive effect, will not affect reported EPS, is not taxable to TerraForm Power or its stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)