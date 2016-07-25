July 25 TerraForm Power Inc:
* TerraForm Power Inc announces adoption of stockholder
protection rights agreement
* Record date to determine which stockholders are entitled
to receive rights is August 4, 2016.
* Board of directors declared a dividend of one right on
each outstanding share of company's class A common stock
* Rights agreement was adopted in response to potential sale
of a significant equity stake in TerraForm Power by SunEdison
* TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, SunEdison working
together to explore potential "value creating options" for
SunEdison's interests
* Rights agreement adopted in response to accumulation of
TerraForm Power class A shares by entities affiliated with
Brookfield Asset Management
* "Rights agreement does not in any way weaken TerraForm
power's financial strength or interfere with its business plans"
* Sets trigger for stockholder rights plan at 15 percent
* Issuance of rights has no dilutive effect, will not affect
reported EPS, is not taxable to TerraForm Power or its
stockholders
