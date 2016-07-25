July 25 African Bank Investments Ltd :

* Settlement agreement between ABIL and its empowerment shareholders

* BEE Company returned to ABIL 48.2 mln shares representing 3,21 pct of issued ordinary share capital of ABIL

* Agreements constitute a full and final settlement of all disputes and claims

* Hlumisa Investment Holdings returned to ABIL 25.9 mln shares representing 1,73 pct of share capita