July 25 Bind Therapeutics Inc

* Bids are in addition to pfizer inc.'s initial stalking horse bid of approximately $20 million under section 363 of u.s. Bankruptcy code

* Bind therapeutics announces two bidders join pfizer's stalking horse bid in auction for bind's assets

* u.s. Bankruptcy court has authorized bind to proceed with an auction on july 25, 2016

* Winning bid is subject to u.s. Bankruptcy court approval and a hearing is scheduled to take place on july 27, 2016