Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
July 25 Bind Therapeutics Inc
* Bids are in addition to pfizer inc.'s initial stalking horse bid of approximately $20 million under section 363 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* Bind therapeutics announces two bidders join pfizer's stalking horse bid in auction for bind's assets
* u.s. Bankruptcy court has authorized bind to proceed with an auction on july 25, 2016
* Winning bid is subject to u.s. Bankruptcy court approval and a hearing is scheduled to take place on july 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."