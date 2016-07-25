UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 25 (Reuters) -
* Verizon's Marni Walden on CNBC, asked if Marissa Mayer is staying - "due to abnormal process, have yet to determine who new leaders will be" Source text: (bit.ly/2a5uSOK) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: