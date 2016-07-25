July 25 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Says Q2 adjusted earnings $0.83 per share

* Q2 earnings $0.45 per share

* Q2 shr view $0.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $592.4 million vs I/B/E/S view $589.1 million

* Says during July 2016, company committed to pricing on private placement debt in aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million

* Says debt will have maturities ranging from 12 to 25 years and a weighted average effective interest rate of 3.1 percent

* Qtrly sales declined 10.9 percent primarily due to lower volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: