July 25 Skullcandy Inc:
* Skullcandy announces end of go-shop period and the receipt
of an acquisition proposal
* Mill Road Capital Management LLC delivered unsolicited
proposal to Skullcandy offering to buy Skullcandy for $6.05 per
share in cash
* Mill Road entered into a confidentiality agreement with
Skullcandy.
* During go-shop period, Skullcandy's representatives
engaged in an active solicitation of 98 third parties
* Active solicitation during go-shop period resulted in six
additional parties entering into confidentiality agreements with
Skullcandy
* Co to negotiate with Mill Road to determine whether
negotiations will lead to a superior proposal
* Board has not changed its recommendation that Skullcandy
stockholders tender their shares pursuant to transaction with
Incipio
