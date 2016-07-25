July 25 Bloomin' Brands Inc
* Says it now expects will record pre-tax charge of about
$38-$42 million during 13 weeks ended June 26, 2016 related to
sale of South Korean business
* Correction resulted in no changes to deal terms or
expected cash flows, continue to expect sale to be completed in
third fiscal quarter
* Correction to charge estimate primarily related to
calculations of foreign currency translation adjustments for
South Korea business
* Foreign currency translation adjustments for South Korea
business will make up approximately $21 million of pre-tax
impairment charge
* Correcting expectations for pre-tax impairment charge from
previous range of about $9-$13 million related to sale of South
Korean business
