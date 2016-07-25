July 25 Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group's non-binding offer to acquire Qiyi.com Inc

* Buyer group and Baidu had not been able to reach an agreement on transaction structure and purchase price after rounds of discussions

* "online video is an important vertical for Baidu, in which iQiyi remains a key strategic partner"