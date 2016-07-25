July 25 Royale Energy Inc :

* Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp

* Deal for $41.5 mln

* Will retain Royale Energy name with Matrix becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Royale

* Matrix will continue to operate from its current Santa Barbara, CA office

* Royale will issue one share of common stock for each share of common stock outstanding at time of execution of definitive documents

* Board of combined company will be comprised of four members from current Royale board and four members to be appointed by Matrix

* Royale will assume all of Matrix's $12.5 mln of secured term debt, and issue 2 mln shares of convertible preferred stock