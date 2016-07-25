After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
July 25 Royale Energy Inc :
* Royale Energy signs letter of intent to merge with Matrix Oil Corp
* Deal for $41.5 mln
* Will retain Royale Energy name with Matrix becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Royale
* Matrix will continue to operate from its current Santa Barbara, CA office
* Royale will issue one share of common stock for each share of common stock outstanding at time of execution of definitive documents
* Board of combined company will be comprised of four members from current Royale board and four members to be appointed by Matrix
* Royale will assume all of Matrix's $12.5 mln of secured term debt, and issue 2 mln shares of convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
OSLO, Jan 31 Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill is looking to raise at least $1 billion in new capital as talks to restructure its debt and liabilities worth $14 billion are taking longer than expected, wiping more than a fifth off its market value.
* Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn