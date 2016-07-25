July 25 Clayton Williams Energy Inc
* Clayton Williams Energy announces agreement to sell $150
million of common stock
* Proceeds from sale will provide liquidity for potential
debt reduction transactions related to 2019 senior notes among
others
* Ares will have right to nominate one of two new directors,
subject to approval by board's nominating and governance
committee
* Sale for cash proceeds of $150 million, or approximately
$29.70 per share
* Transaction was approved by board of directors
* Sale of 5.1 million shares of common stock to funds
managed by Ares Management, L.P.
* Lenders under co's term loan credit facility waived
certain restrictions to enable co to use proceeds from equity
issuances
* Board of directors will be expanded from seven to nine
directors
* Is seeking a successor to Michael Pollard, chief financial
officer, who has announced his desire to step down as CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: