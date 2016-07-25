July 25 Dundee Precious Metals Inc
* Dundee Precious Metals announces power blackout in Namibia
results in furnace outage
* Says outage is expected to reduce 2016 concentrate
throughput by approximately 20,000 tonnes
* Dundee Precious Metals Inc says full investigation is
currently being led by TSUMEB's management
* Outage resulted in damage to refractory lining of Ausmelt
furnace, repair of which is expected to take about three weeks
* Says management believes that refractory lining will need
to be fully replaced
* Vast majority of costs associated with repairing physical
damage expected to be covered through company's insurance
program
