July 25 Allergan Plc :

* Allergan receives positive opinion for Truberzi (eluxadoline) for treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) in adults

* Truberzi was generally well tolerated with most common side effects being nausea, constipation, and abdominal pain

* Final decision from European Commission on Truberzi is expected within a few months

* If approved, anticipate launching Truberzi in Europe during 2017, following negotiations with relevant national payer,reimbursement groups