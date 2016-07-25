Australia shares gain on mining stocks, NZ steady
Feb 1 Australian shares advanced on Wednesday, as a tumbling greenback sent mining and oil stocks into positive territory.
July 25 F Marc de Lacharriere Fimalac SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 155.4 million euros ($170.6 million) versus 85.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, Feb 1 Spanish bank BBVA posted on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit due to a sharp drop in the peso in its largest market of Mexico and by one-off charges related to mis-sold mortgages.
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.