UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Sogefi Spa :
* H1 net profit 8.3 million euros ($9.12 million) versus 9.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 798.6 million euros versus 763.7 million euros a year ago
* For the whole of 2016 Sogefi expects a positive contribution from North America, China and India; in Europe, in line with what was observed in the first half, growth could be more limited than in 2015, while in the South American market conditions remain difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources