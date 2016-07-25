RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 26 Bacanora Minerals Ltd :
* Colin orr-ewing is stepping down as non-executive chairman of company due to personal reasons
* Bacanora announces board change
* Orr-Ewing will remain on board as a non-executive director
* James Leahy, an existing non-executive director, will be appointed as non-executive chairman on an interim basis , effective as of 25 july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr