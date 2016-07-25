July 25 Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock

* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares of common stock

* Intends to invest net proceeds of public offering in lower middle market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies