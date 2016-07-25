UPDATE 2-Goodbye roaming: EU clears final hurdle for end of roaming charges
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
July 25 Manutan International SA :
* Acquisition of Essex Electrical Wholesalers
* This transaction was wholly financed by group's own equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Last piece of legislation needed for abolition of roaming fees
Feb 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.