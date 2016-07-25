July 25 Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex announces agreement to acquire the hollister mine and c$100 million subscription receipt offering

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund cash purchase price of acquisition

* To acquire carlin interest for $63 million payable to waterton in cash, $17 million payable by delivery of secured promissory note

* Company has agreed to acquire from waterton all of membership interests of carlin resources, llc

* To use net proceeds of offering for exploration growth at hollister mine, esmeralda mine and development at hollister mine

* To acquire carlin interest for payment of issuance on acquisition closing by company to waterton of 5 million warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: