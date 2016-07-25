July 25 Klondex Mines Ltd
* Klondex announces agreement to acquire the hollister mine
and c$100 million subscription receipt offering
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund cash
purchase price of acquisition
* To acquire carlin interest for $63 million payable to
waterton in cash, $17 million payable by delivery of secured
promissory note
* Company has agreed to acquire from waterton all of
membership interests of carlin resources, llc
* To use net proceeds of offering for exploration growth at
hollister mine, esmeralda mine and development at hollister mine
* To acquire carlin interest for payment of issuance on
acquisition closing by company to waterton of 5 million warrants
