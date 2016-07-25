RPT-UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON, Jan 31 More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
July 25 California Water Service
* On july 21, 2016, san francisco bay area regional water quality control board approved settlement for unit
* As part of settlement, co will replace 2,000 feet of 18-inch cast iron water main along polhemus road, polhemus creek in san mateo
* Company will pay $504,519 to the water control board and $20,000 to fish and wildlife
* Amounts were previously included in co's general reserves and will not affect financial position, results of operations, cash flows
* Settlement between unit and water control board and california department of fish and wildlife
* Will also conduct a streambed restoration project in san mateo creek to improve conditions in the creek for native fish Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as the yen's appreciation slowed, but gains were limited as investors continued to worry about some policies of President Donald Trump's administration.
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr