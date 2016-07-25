July 25 Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Agellan commercial real investment trust says to sell, on a bought deal basis, 3.9 million units at a price of $10.25 per unit

* Agellan commercial real estate investment trust announces $40 million bought deal financing

* To use proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisitions, to repay indebtedness under credit facilities