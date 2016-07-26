UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 26 Autoneum Holding AG :
* H1 sales in swiss francs rose by 7.6 percent from 1,014.1 million Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) to 1,091.3 million francs
* H1 EBIT before special effects increased to 89.9 million francs (123.1 million francs including special effects)
* Net profit grew from 48.5 million francs in the first six months of 2015 to 60.6 million francs before special effects
* EBIT margin above 8 percent should also be recorded for the year as a whole
* Expects net sales of up to 2,200 million francs for the full year 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2aGP2KU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources